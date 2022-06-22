Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against St. Louis, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings.

Gonzalez got off to a rough start, allowing two runs on three hits in the first inning. In the fourth, Nolan Gorman tagged him with a solo homer. Gonzalez was claimed off waivers by the Brewers last week and took over Aaron Ashby's (forearm) spot in the rotation Tuesday. It's unknown if the 30-year-old will make another start for the Brewers, move to the bullpen or be a roster move casualty moving forward.