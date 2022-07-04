Gonzalez struck out two and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings of long relief in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Pirates.

Gonzalez had started in his first two appearances with Milwaukee following his June 20 addition to the 26-man active roster, but with both Aaron Ashby and Brandon Woodruff having returned from the injured list in recent days, the team no longer has a spot available in the rotation for the journeyman right-hander. Though Adrian Houser (elbow) was moved to the IL the same day Ashby was reinstated, the Brewers will turn to Jason Alexander to replace Houser as the team's fifth starter in Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Gonzalez will likely serve as a lower-leverage long-relief option while he remains up with the big club.