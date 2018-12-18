Brewers' Chris Dula: Picked up by Brewers
Dula signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.
Dula had last been seen in affiliated ball in the Rangers' system back in 2016, topping out with 5.2 innings at High-A. In 82 total minor-league innings, he'd struggled to a 5.38 ERA, striking out 84 batters but walking 67. He wouldn't be a name worth knowing if not for the fact that his fastball can reach 102 mph. The chances are slim, but if Milwaukee can somehow help him throw the ball where he wants it to go more often, he has the potential to be a useful big-league reliever.
