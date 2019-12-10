Play

Lee's contract was purchased by the Brewers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old pitched 47.2 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A levels in the Orioles' organization last season, where he recorded a 5.85 ERA and a 49:23 K:BB prior to being released in July. Lee has yet to pitch in the majors, but he posted a 4.10 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 26.1 innings with St. Paul of the American Association last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories