Milwaukee acquired Roller from the Guardians on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Roller, a 30th-round selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, was batting .222/.373/.413 with 12 homers and 13 steals through 92 games (327 plate appearances) this season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Guardians in Columbus. The 26-year-old outfielder will report to the Triple-A affiliate of the Brewers in Nashville.