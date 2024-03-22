The Brewers reassigned Arroyo to minor-league camp Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Arroyo was in the mix for playing time in the infield as a non-roster invitee, but he went just 4-for-22 with an 8:1 K:BB over 23 plate appearances this spring. He will give the Brewers veteran infield depth at Triple-A Nashville, assuming he doesn't opt out.