Arroyo signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The deal will be worth $1.5 million if he cracks the Opening Day roster, with another $500,000 possible in incentives. Arroyo is a career .252/.299/.394 hitter over parts of seven big-league seasons, most recently posting a disappointing .638 OPS in 2023 with the Red Sox. He can play all over the infield and also fill in at the corner outfield spots in a pinch.