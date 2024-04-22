Arroyo (wrist) has gone 0-for-6 with two walks and two runs in two games since being reinstated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list Wednesday.

The wrist injury ended any hope Arroyo had of winning a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but rather than exercising the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, he elected to rehab the injury at the organization's facility in Arizona before making his season debut for Nashville. He'll stick around in Nashville with the hope of performing well enough to earn a promotion to Milwaukee.