Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Inks minor-league deal with Brewers
Bethancourt signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Bethancourt has spent parts of each of the previous two seasons as a two-way player for the Padres, though he hasn't found much success in either role. The 26-year-old hit just .225/.261/.360 across 211 plate appearances with San Diego over the past two seasons while allowing nine runs (six earned) on six hits and eight walks across 5.1 innings over that same span. It's unclear if the Brewers will continue to use Bethancourt as a two-way player at this point, but at the very least, look for him to offer organizational catching depth in 2018.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Under consideration for September call-up•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Will work as pitcher in minors•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: No significant injury to knee•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Named to Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Scheduled for innings behind plate Sunday•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...