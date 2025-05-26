Yelich is not in in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Yelich turned in a multi-homer game last week and has collected seven hits in his last four games, but the Brewers are facing tough lefty Garrett Crochet in the series opener, so it seems like a decent time to get Yelich a rest. The 33-year-old outfielder/DH is batting just .127/.225/.127 against left-handed pitching so far this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Posts 11th career multi-homer game•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, steals in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Shows off power, speed in victory•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes sixth base in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Belts fifth career slam•