Brewers' Christian Yelich: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Yelich is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Yelich will get his first day off since the team returned from the All-Star break. He's continued to swing a very hot bat, slugging four home runs in his past nine games. Tyler Saladino will enter the starting lineup, playing in left field and batting eighth in Yelich's place.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smacks 35th homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smashes 34th home run•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Crushes grand slam in rout•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swats 32nd homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Does damage on basepaths•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Two hits out of break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...