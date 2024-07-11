Yelich went 2-for-3 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Yelich has a steal in consecutive games, and he's swiped six bags without getting caught over his last 13 contests. In that span, he's batting .408 (20-for-49) with an 8:6 BB:K. The outfielder hasn't seen his batting average dip below .300 since May 30, and he's now slashing .335/.417/.534 with 11 home runs, 21 steals, 41 RBI and 43 runs scored over 67 games this season.