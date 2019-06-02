Brewers' Christian Yelich: Another big day at plate
Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run, triple, walk, two steals, four RBI and two runs scored Saturday in the Brewers' 12-10 win in 13 innings.
The home run was Yelich's 22nd of the season, keeping him two ahead of the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger for the major-league lead. He's also up to 12 thefts on the campaign, putting him on pace for another 30-20 campaign. Though outfield mate Lorenzo Cain will sit in Sunday's series finale, Yelich will occupy his usual spot in right field and bat second.
