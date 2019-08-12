Yelich (back) struck out in a pinch-hit appearance in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Manager Craig Counsell said before the game that if everything went well for Yelich that day they'd be in good shape for him to return Tuesday against the Twins. Yelich has said that it doesn't hurt to swing, it has just been uncomfortable to run at full speed. We probably won't get much clarity during Monday's off day, but signs are pointing to a return Tuesday.

