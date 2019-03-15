Brewers' Christian Yelich: Appears ready for Opening Day
Yelich went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.
Yelich laced a double to right field in the first inning and smacked a two-run home run in the third before being lifted. He's been so locked in at the plate that the Brewers have had a quick leash with their star outfielder in spring training, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We've taken him out of the games quickly a couple of times," stated manager Craig Counsell. "He squares up two balls every day. You just want to make sure he's feeling good." Yelich is seeing the ball well so far this spring, as he's now 12-for-24 with three homers, five RBI and seven runs scored.
