Yelich has shown improvement in his recovery from mid-back tightness, but he'll be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 6-3 win in the series opener after the back issue cropped up, allowing Jonathan Davis to pick up a start in the outfield. Though Yelich was troubled by back problems during the 2021 season, the Brewers don't seem to believe his latest recurrence of the injury is as worrisome. McCalvy suggests that Yelich has a chance to rejoin the starting nine for Thursday's series opener in San Francisco, but Friday may be the more realistic target for the 30-year-old's return to the lineup.