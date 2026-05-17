Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich (back) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday against the Twins.
The veteran slugger made his return from a groin strain Tuesday versus San Diego and then missed the past four games due to back soreness, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after fully participating in pregame activities Saturday. Yelich is hardly fully in the clear given his long history of back problems, but his return to the lineup is an encouraging sign for his season-long outlook.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: May return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: No decision on IL stint•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Decision on IL could come Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out of lineup again•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Tending to sore back•