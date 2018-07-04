Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action
Yelich (back) will start in left field and bat second Wednesday against the Twins.
Yelich rejoins the Milwaukee lineup following a five-game absence due to a sore back. The outfielder was able to enter Tuesday's 2-0 victory as a late-inning defensive replacement, but he hasn't taken any at-bats since exiting the Brewers' June 28 game against the Reds with the injury. Yelich's return to the starting nine along with the impending activation of Lorenzo Cain (groin) from the disabled list may translate to fewer opportunities in the outfield for the likes of Keon Broxton, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames in the handful of games leading up the All-Star break.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Held out Monday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Availability uncertain•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Held out Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...