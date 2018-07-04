Yelich (back) will start in left field and bat second Wednesday against the Twins.

Yelich rejoins the Milwaukee lineup following a five-game absence due to a sore back. The outfielder was able to enter Tuesday's 2-0 victory as a late-inning defensive replacement, but he hasn't taken any at-bats since exiting the Brewers' June 28 game against the Reds with the injury. Yelich's return to the starting nine along with the impending activation of Lorenzo Cain (groin) from the disabled list may translate to fewer opportunities in the outfield for the likes of Keon Broxton, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames in the handful of games leading up the All-Star break.