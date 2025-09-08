Yelich (back) will serve as the designated hitter and bat in the cleanup spot in Monday's game against the Rangers.

Lower-back soreness has kept Yelich off the field for the Brewers' past five games, but he has been cleared to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener. The 33-year-old has performed well at the plate in the home stretch of the 2025 season and has a .957 OPS with 27 runs, seven homers and 23 RBI in 133 plate appearances since Aug. 1.