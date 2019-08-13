Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in starting nine
Yelich (back) is starting in right field and hitting third Tuesday against the Twins.
He appeared as a pinch hitter in Sunday's game, but has not been in the starting nine since last Monday. Swinging the bat has not been an issue for Yelich, but he was held out due to discomfort when he would run at full speed. The Brewers were reportedly diligent about holding him out until he was 100 percent healthy, so hopefully there are no setbacks moving forward.
