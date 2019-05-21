Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back issue new but minor
Yelich's back spasms are unrelated to the lower-back stiffness that sidelined him earlier in the season and are not considered serious, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich's previous back issue sidelined him for six games. He's not expected to miss that much time this time around, though the Brewers have yet to specify a target return date.
