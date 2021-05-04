Yelich (back) landed back on the injured list Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Yelich appeared to be just fine in his return from the injured list Monday, grabbing a pair of hits. He wasn't included in Tuesday's lineup, but that initially appeared to be simply a case of the Brewers trying to avoid overworking him immediately after his return. As it turns out, his back issue is still bothering him enough that the Brewers believe it's best for him to sit for at least 10 more days. Whether or not he'll return when first eligible May 14 remains to be seen. Tyrone Taylor was recalled in a corresponding move.
