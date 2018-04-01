Brewers' Christian Yelich: Bangs out five hits in Saturday's win
Yelich went 5-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Padres.
After picking up solitary hits in each of his first two games as a Brewer, Yelich demonstrated why the front office paid such a heavy price in prospects to get him from the Marlins in the offseason. The 26-year-old is now hitting a cool .500 (7-for-14) to begin 2018, and he'll make his home debut in Miller Park on Monday against the Cardinals to kick off a seven-game homestand.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: On-base machine in spring•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Looks ready for regular season•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Traded to Brewers•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...