Yelich went 5-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Padres.

After picking up solitary hits in each of his first two games as a Brewer, Yelich demonstrated why the front office paid such a heavy price in prospects to get him from the Marlins in the offseason. The 26-year-old is now hitting a cool .500 (7-for-14) to begin 2018, and he'll make his home debut in Miller Park on Monday against the Cardinals to kick off a seven-game homestand.