Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Yelich crushed a 420-foot bomb to center in the first inning to raise his league-leading total to 19. The reigning National League MVP has shown no signs of slowing down this season, as he currently ranks among the top four in baseball in home runs, runs batted in, runs scored, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS.

