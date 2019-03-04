Brewers' Christian Yelich: Belts first homer of spring
Yelich went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI against the Reds on Sunday.
Yelich clubbed a solo homer in the first inning and drove in a run during the second on a double to the gap, notching his third and fourth hits of spring training. Although Opening Day is more than three weeks away, Yelich is looking sharp early in camp.
