Yelich went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Thursday's loss to Colorado.

Yelich led off the contest with a 424-foot blast to center field, setting the tone for a big day at the plate. He knocked in another run with a single in the ninth and finished the day with his third three-hit performance of the campaign. Yelich's strong effort was much needed, as he had been in cold stretch entering the contest, batting just .160 (4-for-25) over his previous eight games.