Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Colorado.
Yelich went back-to-back with William Contreras for a solo blast in the seventh inning, giving the Brewers a 6-1 lead. It's still been a sluggish start at the dish by Yelich, who's slashing .139/.279/.306 with two long balls and six RBI through 43 plate appearances, but the star left fielder does have two stolen bases already this year.
