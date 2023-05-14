Yelich went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win against the Royals.

Yelich took Zack Greinke deep for a two-run shot in the third inning, then hit a solo homer off Josh Taylor in the sixth. It was the ninth multi-homer game of the outfielder's career and his first since 2021. Yelich came into Saturday with just one long ball over his past 19 contests, and he's been relatively quiet in the power department with a modest six home runs over 38 games on the campaign.