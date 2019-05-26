Brewers' Christian Yelich: Blasts 21st homer
Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Phillies.
Yelich continues to do what he does best by shredding opposing pitchers. He's connected on seven long balls this month, extending his MLB lead. The reigning NL MVP still owns a robust 1.176 OPS in 204 plate appearances.
