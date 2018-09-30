Yelich went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

His seventh-inning solo shot off Daniel Stumpf proved to be the game-winning hit, moving the Brewers into a tie with the Cubs atop the NL Central with one day remaining on the regular-season calendar. Yelich now has a legitimate shot at becoming the first National League player to win a Triple Crown since Joe Medwick in 1937 -- he's got the batting title sewed up at .324, he's tied with Matt Carpenter for the NL lead with 36 homers, and he's only two RBI back of Javier Baez in RBI with 109. Needless to say, the performances of both Baez and Yelich on the final Sunday, with the eyes of the baseball world on them, could decide a lot of NL MVP votes as well.