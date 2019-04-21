Brewers' Christian Yelich: Bombs two more homers
Yelich went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 5-0 victory over the Dodgers.
Yelich's two home runs off of Hyun-Jin Ryu pushed his major league-leading total to 13, which matches the franchise record for home runs in single month set by Prince Fielder in May 2007. Yelich raised his batting average to .361 and also leads the major leagues with 31 RBI.
