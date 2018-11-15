Yelich was named the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

Yelich, who received all but one first-place vote, was deservedly rewarded for his breakout season in 2018. In his first year with the Brewers, the 26-year-old led the National League in batting average (.326) and OPS (1.000) while also notching personal bests in homers (36), stolen bases (22), RBI (110) and runs scored (118). An impressive stretch run -- during which he hit .370/.508/.804 with 10 homers, 34 RBI, seven stolen bases and a 16:24 K:BB in September (27 games) -- ultimately helped Yelich beat out NL Central-rival Javy Baez for the award (while also helping the Brewers reach the NLCS).

