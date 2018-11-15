Brewers' Christian Yelich: Brings home NL MVP honors
Yelich was named the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.
Yelich, who received all but one first-place vote, was deservedly rewarded for his breakout season in 2018. In his first year with the Brewers, the 26-year-old led the National League in batting average (.326) and OPS (1.000) while also notching personal bests in homers (36), stolen bases (22), RBI (110) and runs scored (118). An impressive stretch run -- during which he hit .370/.508/.804 with 10 homers, 34 RBI, seven stolen bases and a 16:24 K:BB in September (27 games) -- ultimately helped Yelich beat out NL Central-rival Javy Baez for the award (while also helping the Brewers reach the NLCS).
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: On-base machine in NLDS•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Bolsters MVP case with two homers•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Walks five times in victory•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, drives in six•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Matches career-high RBI total•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: In lineup for series opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...