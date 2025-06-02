Yelich (hand) will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich was forced out of Sunday's 5-2 win over the Phillies when he was struck on the right hand by a pitch during his lone plate appearance of the day, but he was fortunate to avoid any major damage after X-rays came back negative. Following the game, Yelich said that he was still dealing with some swelling and soreness on the hand that made it difficult to grip a bat, but he appears to have made good progress overnight. He'll be back in the lineup for the series opener in Cincinnati and will look to continue what's been his most productive offensive stretch of the season. Over his last nine starts, Yelich has gotten on base at a .525 clip and has slugged five home runs to go along with two steals.