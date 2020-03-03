Brewers' Christian Yelich: Close to $200M deal with Brewers
Yelich and the Brewers are close to agreeing to a contract that will pay him north of $200 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The team has not commented on the deal yet, but it is believed to be for seven years, and the Brewers are expected to announce the agreement Friday. Rosenthal adds that it's not clear if the new contract will be tacked onto Yelich's current deal -- one of the beset bargains in the league -- or if will supplant that, but one way or another it looks like the Brewers will hang onto Yelich's services well into the future.
