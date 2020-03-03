Yelich and the Brewers are close to agreeing to a contract that will pay him north of $200 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The team has not commented on the deal yet, and the Brewers are expected to announce the agreement Friday. Per Rosenthal, the deal is believed to include the remaining two seasons of Yelich's current contract for $26.5 million while eliminating the 2022 club option, with the extension covering seven years and being worth about $190 million.