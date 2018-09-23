Yelich went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-6 victory over the Pirates.

Yelich mashed a three-run blast over the wall in right-center during the second inning and managed to reach base safely three times in the series finale. The 26-year-old continues to stay hot at the plate, recording base knocks in nine of his previous 10 ballgames. He's gone 16-for-36 with nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI and four stolen bases over that impressive stretch. The Brewers will begin the final week of the season against the Cardinals on Monday.