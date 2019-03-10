Yelich went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

The Brewers flexed their power early on Saturday as Eric Thames and Yelich hit back-to-back home runs to start the game. The reigning NL MVP has looked the part thus far in spring training as he is 7-for-18 with three doubles and two homes runs in seven games.

