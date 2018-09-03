Yelich went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, two walks and two runs scored Sunday against Washington.

Yelich padded Milwaukee's lead in the fifth inning after launching a grand slam over the wall in center field. The 26-year-old outfielder has been on a tear at the plate over his previous 10 games, going 18-for-45 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and 10 runs scored. Yelich will look to finish the season strong as the Brewers continue to fight for a playoff berth.