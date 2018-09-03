Brewers' Christian Yelich: Clubs first career grand slam
Yelich went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, two walks and two runs scored Sunday against Washington.
Yelich padded Milwaukee's lead in the fifth inning after launching a grand slam over the wall in center field. The 26-year-old outfielder has been on a tear at the plate over his previous 10 games, going 18-for-45 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and 10 runs scored. Yelich will look to finish the season strong as the Brewers continue to fight for a playoff berth.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Steals base for second straight game•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Notches two hits, stolen base•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Historic six-hit night against Reds•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Pair of homers•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Knocks 23rd homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: On base five times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...