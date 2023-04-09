Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Cardinals.
Yelich notched his first three-hit game and slugged his first homer of the season. He got off to a slow start, striking out 12 times through Milwaukee's first seven games, so maybe Sunday's performance can get the former MVP moving in the right direction.
