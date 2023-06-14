Yelich went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.

He opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run double off Pablo Lopez before launching a two-run shot off Jose De Leon in the seventh, and it looked like Yelich's efforts had been enough to secure a win for Milwaukee before Devin Williams had a rare meltdown in the ninth. Yelich hasn't quite re-discovered his MVP form in 2023 but he has been productive, and the 31-year-old is slashing .319/.418/.532 through 12 games in June with two of his nine homers and four of his 16 steals on the season.