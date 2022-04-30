Yelich went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Friday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs.
The 30-year-old got in on a six-homer barrage by Milwaukee, taking Kyle Hendricks deep in the fifth inning. Yelich continues to struggle to regain his MVP form, and through 20 games he's slashing .203/.305/.348 with two home runs, two steals, 10 runs and 10 RBI.
