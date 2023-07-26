Yelich went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.

The Brewers were staring down a shutout with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Yelich went the other way with a 96-mph fastball for his 15th homer of the campaign. Milwaukee was unable to complete the comeback, but the 2018 NL MVP extended his hit streak to seven games and has gone 12-for-29 with three doubles, two long balls, eight RBI and four runs during that stretch. Yelich has already eclipsed the 14 home runs and 57 RBI he totaled in 2022, and his .293/.380/.487 slash line is a bright spot amid a mostly anemic Brewers offense.