Yelich went 4-for-6 with eight RBI and a pair of doubles in Friday's 17-6 win over the Twins.

Yelich amassed a career-high with eight RBI, his most in a game since April of 2019, and it's perhaps an even more remarkable feat considering he accomplished it without needing a home run. Friday also marked the second four-hit game of the season for the veteran outfielder, who's been sizzling at the plate recently. Over his last 16 games, Yelich is slashing .361/.418/.525 with two homers, four doubles and 14 RBI with one stolen base covering 67 plate appearances.