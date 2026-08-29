Yelich went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Yelich doubled home Jake Bauers in the first inning to give Milwaukee an early 2-0 advantage, and later added singles in the sixth and seventh innings. This was Yelich's sixth three-hit performance of the season -- and first since July 7. Even though his overall numbers have been down this season, the veteran outfielder has been seeing the ball well of late. He's hit safely in all but one of his last eight games while slashing .393/.438/.607 with a homer, three doubles, seven RBI, five runs scored and a 3:7 BB:K over that stretch.