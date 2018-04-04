Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and two RBI as the Brewers rallied to beat the Cardinals 5-4 on Tuesday.

Yelich is off to a blistering start for his new club and got his first homer of the year in dramatic fashion on Tuesday with a game-tying solo blast in the ninth inning off Dominic Leone. He's now hitting .435 with a .458 on base percentage through his first 23 at-bats of the season and looks poised for a big inaugural campaign in Milwaukee.