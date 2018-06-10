Brewers' Christian Yelich: Collects three hits Saturday
Yelich was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a strikeout in Saturday's 12-3 win in Philadephia.
Yelich has started 21 straight for the Brewers and now has three consecutive multi-hit games. The 26-year-old has a .311/.378/.490 slash line with eight home runs and 27 RBI in 206 at-bats in 2018.
