Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Reds.
After a very slow start to the 2020 season, Yelich has now homered in back-to-back games and has reached base 10 times in his last four games. An NL MVP finalist last year after being named NL MVP in 2018, Yelich has not had his timing down early on, and he's not alone with the league-wide average hovering barely above .230.
