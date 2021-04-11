Yelich is considered day-to-day after leaving Sunday's win over the Cardinals due to lower-back tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich was replaced in left field for the bottom of the second inning, but manager Craig Counsell didn't sound too concerned about the issue. Counsell said that the team will re-evaluate Yelich on Monday, but the left fielder hasn't been ruled out for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. If Yelich is unable to play, Avisail Garcia and Jackie Bradley could be options to take over in left field.