Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a steal, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Yelich kicked things off with a solo home run in the first inning and later singled and stole his ninth bag of the season in the third. The 31-year-old has three homers in his last two and has six hits and seven RBI over his last three games. Over 12 games in May, he's slashing .348/.400/.630 with four homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs and a 3:6 BB:K.