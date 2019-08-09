Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich (back) "turned the corner (Friday) a little bit," and is optimistic that Yelich will be able to return to the lineup this weekend, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Despite a team off day Thursday, Yelich is not in the lineup Friday for the third game in a row. However, Counsell's comments indicate that could be the extent of his absence. The Brewers aren't taking any chances with Yelich's health, but with the team in the thick of the playoff hunt, there's no doubt Counsell will reinsert him into the lineup as soon as all involved are comfortable he has put the soreness in his back behind him. The next update on Yelich's status figures to come when the Brewers release their lineup for Saturday's 7:10 ET contest several hours before first pitch.